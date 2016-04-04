The Centurions were a surf rock band started by Dennis Rose from Newport Beach, California, active in the late 1950s and early 1960s. In recent times, they are best known for their recording "Bullwinkle Part II", a dark and saxy surf tune from their eponymous album. This tune is featured in the 1994 film Pulp Fiction and in an episode of the TV show How I Met Your Mother entitled "Girls Versus Suits". Less well known is their cover of the classic song "Intoxica" a twangy and upbeat surf instrumental originally by The Revels, used in the 1972 film Pink Flamingos.

When they released their album on Del-Fi records in 1963, its cover was identical (as well as catalog number) to Bruce Johnston's release, hence the title "Surfers' Pajama Party" – which was not the name The Centurions had in mind. Their name was changed from The Centurions to The Centurians sometime after 1967 due to legal reasons.

In June 1995 Dennis Rose reformed "The Centurions" with Dennis Rose (guitar), David Jobes (drums), Charly Grey-Son (bass), Perris Alexander (keyboards), Norman Knowles (tenor sax) and Dennis Rehders (tenor and baritone sax). They recorded a new album called Bullwinkle Part III produced by Dennis Rose and Perris Alexander. In August 1995 a reformed "The Centurions" performed a concert at Pierfest in Huntington Beach.