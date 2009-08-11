Saving AimeeFormed 2005
Saving Aimee
2005
Saving Aimee Biography (Wikipedia)
Saving Aimee were a British pop rock band from Hertfordshire. The band toured extensively for four years, and released three singles and an album produced by Justin Hawkins from The Darkness. On 14 December 2009 the band went on an indefinite hiatus.
Saving Aimee Tracks
We're the Good Guys
Saving Aimee
We're the Good Guys
We're the Good Guys
