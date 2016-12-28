The Lower ThirdFormed March 1965. Disbanded January 1966
The Lower Third
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1965-03
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/4414391e-4f75-4312-944d-c4705d7db1ff
The Lower Third Tracks
Sort by
Can't Help Thinking About Me (feat. The Lower Third)
David Bowie
Can't Help Thinking About Me (feat. The Lower Third)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06v4j79.jpglink
Can't Help Thinking About Me (feat. The Lower Third)
Last played on
Playlists featuring The Lower Third
Back to artist