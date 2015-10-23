Procol Harum
1967
Procol Harum are an English rock band formed in 1967. Their best-known recording is the 1967 hit single "A Whiter Shade of Pale", considered a classic in popular music and one of the few singles to have sold over 10 million copies. Although noted for their baroque and classical influence, Procol Harum's music also embraces the blues, R&B, and soul.
In 2018, the band was honoured by the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame when "A Whiter Shade of Pale" was inducted into the brand-new Singles category.
Procol Harum Performances & Interviews
Procol Harum's Gary Brooker chats about touring with The Eagles.
Not a bad support band to have on your U.S. tour!
Stuart Maconie talks to Procol Harum's Gary Brooker about one of the band's most seminal works, A Whiter Shade Of Pale.
“John Lennon and I listened to it in his Rolls Royce” – The success of Procol Harum’s A Whiter Shade Of Pale
A Whiter Shade Of Pale
A Whiter Shade Of Pale
A Whiter Shade Of Pale
Whiter Shade Of Pale - Golders Green Hippodrome 1977
Whiter Shade Of Pale - Golders Green Hippodrome 1977
This Old Dog (Sight and Sound concert, Golders Green Hippodrome, 12 Mar 1977)
This Old Dog (Sight and Sound concert, Golders Green Hippodrome, 12 Mar 1977)
Wizard Man (Sight and Sound concert, Golders Green Hippodrome, 12 Mar 1977)
Wizard Man (Sight and Sound concert, Golders Green Hippodrome, 12 Mar 1977)
Pandora's Box - Golders Green Hippodrome 1977
Pandora's Box - Golders Green Hippodrome 1977
Conquistador (Sight and Sound concert, Golders Green Hippodrome, 12 Mar 1977)
Conquistador (Sight and Sound concert, Golders Green Hippodrome, 12 Mar 1977)
Something Magic (Sight and Sound concert, Golders Green Hippodrome, 12 Mar 1977)
Something Magic (Sight and Sound concert, Golders Green Hippodrome, 12 Mar 1977)
Conquistador
Conquistador
Conquistador
Skip Softly My Moonbeams (Radio 1 Session, 19 Aug 1968)
Skip Softly My Moonbeams (Radio 1 Session, 19 Aug 1968)
Long Gone Geek (Radio 1 Session, 19 Aug 1968)
Long Gone Geek (Radio 1 Session, 19 Aug 1968)
Homburg
Homburg
Homburg
Pandora's Box
Pandora's Box
Pandora's Box
Friday Night is Music Night: Friday Night is Music Night: Procol Harum
