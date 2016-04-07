Marc MoulinBelgian producer & musician. Born 1 September 1942. Died 26 September 2008
Marc Moulin
Marc Moulin Biography (Wikipedia)
Marc Moulin (16 August 1942 – 26 September 2008) was a Belgian musician and journalist (print, radio, TV). In the early-mid seventies, he was the leader of the jazz-rock group Placebo (not to be confused with the English alternative rock band with the same name). He went on to become a member of the avant-rock band Aksak Maboul in 1977 and also formed the pop group Telex in 1978. Moulin was one of Belgium's jazz legends, making jazz-influenced records for over 30 years.
Tohubohu Part II
Marc Moulin
Tohubohu Part II
Tohubohu Part II
Humpty Dumpty
Marc Moulin
Humpty Dumpty
Humpty Dumpty
La Blouse
Marc Moulin
La Blouse
La Blouse
Le Saule
Marc Moulin
Le Saule
Le Saule
Aria
Marc Moulin
Aria
Aria
