Burhan Genç Koç, known as Burhan G (born 20 January 1983), is a Danish R&B and pop singer, songwriter and producer. He has released three albums including Burhan G in 2010 and Din for evigt, both certified platinum in Denmark. Hit singles include the five number one hits "Mest ondt" featuring Medina, "Tættere på himlen" featuring Nik & Jay, "Din for evigt", "Kalder mig hjem" and "Karma" featuring L.O.C..