Burhan GBorn 20 June 1983
Burhan G
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1983-06-20
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/440d9e05-dd75-485c-8e37-a5e492016883
Burhan G Biography (Wikipedia)
Burhan Genç Koç, known as Burhan G (born 20 January 1983), is a Danish R&B and pop singer, songwriter and producer. He has released three albums including Burhan G in 2010 and Din for evigt, both certified platinum in Denmark. Hit singles include the five number one hits "Mest ondt" featuring Medina, "Tættere på himlen" featuring Nik & Jay, "Din for evigt", "Kalder mig hjem" and "Karma" featuring L.O.C..
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Burhan G Tracks
Sort by
Burhan G Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist