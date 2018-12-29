Towa TeiBorn 7 September 1964
Towa Tei
1964-09-07
Towa Tei Biography (Wikipedia)
Towa Tei (テイ・トウワ（鄭 東和） Tei Tōwa, born Dong-hwa Chung; September 7, 1965) is an artist, record producer and DJ born in Yokohama, Japan. Towa debuted as a member of Deee-Lite, from the US label Elektra Records in 1990 and shot to fame via their international hit single, "Groove Is In the Heart". He made his solo debut with the album Future Listening! in 1994. He has since relocated back from New York to rural Nagano prefecture in Japan.
His concept party, "Hotel H", started in 2009 as a social spot for music industry people in Tokyo.
Towa Tei Tracks
GBI (German Bold Italic)
Kylie Minogue
Tek Nova
Towa Tei
