Alexander Rosenblatt (Russian: Александр Розенблат, born 31 July 1956 in Moscow) is a Russian composer.
Rosenblatt studied piano and composing at the Moscow Conservatory from 1975 to 1982 with Pavel Messner and Karen Khachaturian. From 1983 to 1990 he gave lessons at the Gnessin Institute in Moscow. Since then he is working as a freelance composer and pianist. Rosenblatt has composed music for piano, cello, chamber orchestra and symphony orchestra. His compositions range from classical music to crossover and jazz.
