Rosco GordonBorn 10 April 1928. Died 11 July 2002
Rosco Gordon
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1928-04-10
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/440981eb-1c1e-43b7-a0bc-518bc9297a0c
Rosco Gordon Biography (Wikipedia)
Rosco N. Gordon III (April 10, 1928 – July 11, 2002) was an American blues singer and songwriter. He is best known for his hit songs "Booted" and "No More Doggin'" (1952) and "Just a Little Bit" (1960).
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Rosco Gordon Tracks
Sort by
No More Doggin'
Rosco Gordon
No More Doggin'
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
No More Doggin'
Last played on
Just A Little Bit
Rosco Gordon
Just A Little Bit
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Just A Little Bit
Last played on
That's What You Do To Me
Rosco Gordon
That's What You Do To Me
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
That's What You Do To Me
Last played on
If You Don't Love Me Baby
Rosco Gordon
If You Don't Love Me Baby
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
If You Don't Love Me Baby
Last played on
Let's Get High
Rosco Gordon
Let's Get High
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Let's Get High
Last played on
So Tired
Rosco Gordon
So Tired
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
So Tired
Last played on
Just a Little Bit
Rosco Gordon
Just a Little Bit
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Just a Little Bit
Last played on
Playlists featuring Rosco Gordon
Rosco Gordon Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist