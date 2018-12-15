Rekha Bhardwaj
Rekha Bhardwaj
Rekha Bhardwaj Biography (Wikipedia)
Rekha Bhardwaj (born 23 January 1964) is an Indian singer and live performer. She has received two Filmfare and one National Awards. In addition to Hindi, she has also sung in Bengali, Marathi, Punjabi and Malayalam languages.
Rekha Bhardwaj Tracks
Deep Poojanum
Rekha Bhardwaj
Deep Poojanum
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br71b.jpglink
Deep Poojanum
Last played on
Ghagra
Vishal Dadlani
Ghagra
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p022kf1g.jpglink
Ghagra
Last played on
Zindagi Kuch Toh Bata
Rahat Fateh Ali Khan
Zindagi Kuch Toh Bata
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02xydw8.jpglink
Zindagi Kuch Toh Bata
Last played on
Ranjha Ranjha
Rekha Bhardwaj
Ranjha Ranjha
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br71b.jpglink
Ranjha Ranjha
Last played on
Darling
Usha Uthup
Darling
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01yq9gt.jpglink
Darling
Last played on
Mere Miya Gaye England
Rekha Bhardwaj
Mere Miya Gaye England
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br71b.jpglink
Mere Miya Gaye England
Last played on
Darling (Remix)
Usha Uthup
Darling (Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01yq9gt.jpglink
Darling (Remix)
Kabira
Tochi Raina
Kabira
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03840vt.jpglink
Kabira
Last played on
Mast Kalandar
Rekha Bhardwaj
Mast Kalandar
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01btp54.jpglink
Mast Kalandar
Last played on
Hamari Atariya
Rekha Bhardwaj
Hamari Atariya
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br71b.jpglink
Oye Boy Charlie
Shankar Mahadevan
Oye Boy Charlie
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01qv0pk.jpglink
Oye Boy Charlie
Last played on
Mileya Mileya
Rekha Bhardwaj
Mileya Mileya
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p029pqrz.jpglink
Mileya Mileya
Last played on
