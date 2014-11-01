Joram Metekohy (born 7 January 1983), better known by his stage name Wildstylez, is a Dutch hardstyle DJ and record producer. Having previously released hardstyle records under the alias 'Seizure', Joram Metekohy had his first solo release as Wildstylez in 2007 on the Scantraxx sub-label Scantraxx Reloaded. In 2010 he started the record label 'Digital:Age' in collaboration with Noisecontrollers. After he stopped releasing on 'Digital:Age', and its subsequent collapse, Wildstylez had a string of releases on Q-Dance Records and also released many tracks for free via social media. In 2013, Wildstylez founded his own Hardstyle label, 'Lose Control Music', under the parent label 'Be Yourself Music'. As of 2014, he and Max Enforcer now release their own music through 'Lose Control Music'.

Throughout his career as a Hardstyle artist, Wildstylez has made numerous collaborations with other Hardstyle artists, the most notable of these being the influential Project One, which he formed with Headhunterz in 2008. He has also done collaborations with other artists such as Noisecontrollers, The Prophet, Ran-D, Alpha², Max Enforcer and D-Block & S-te-Fan.