Stanislas DeriemaekerBelgian organ player and composer. Born 26 January 1932
Stanislas Deriemaeker
1932-01-26
Clair de lune - No.5 from Pieces de fantaisie: suite for organ no.2 (Op.53)
Louis Vierne
Clair de lune - No.5 from Pieces de fantaisie: suite for organ no.2 (Op.53)
