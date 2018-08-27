Rita StreichBorn 18 December 1920. Died 20 March 1987
Rita Streich
1920-12-18
Rita Streich Biography (Wikipedia)
Rita Streich (December 18, 1920 – March 20, 1987) was one of the most admired and recorded lyric coloratura sopranos of the post-war period.
Rita Streich Tracks
Le Rossignol et la Rose
Camille Saint‐Saëns
Gualtier Maldé!... Caro nome (Rigoletto)
Giuseppe Verdi
6 Lieder, Op.68: No.5 Amor
Richard Strauss
'Hab' ich nur deine Liebe' (Boccaccio)
Franz von Suppé
Airs chantés
Francis Poulenc
Der Hölle Rache kocht in meinem Herzen (Queen of the Night aria)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Final scene/Credits (Muriel)
Rita Streich
Die Fledermaus - operetta in 3 acts
Johann (2) Strauss, Herbert von Karajan, Rita Streich, Philharmonia Chorus & Philharmonia Orchestra
Der Hölle Rache kocht in meinem Herzen, from Die Zauberlflöte (feat. Rita Streich)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Hymn To The Sun (Le Coq D'or)
Rita Streich
La Villanelle
Rita Streich
