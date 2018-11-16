DoctorUK urban MC/vocalist
Doctor
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p04qzjyt.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/43f56b14-bf02-41e5-b44e-2e2bc911c372
Doctor Tracks
Sort by
Mad In The Jungle (feat. Doctor)
Friction
Mad In The Jungle (feat. Doctor)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05dtzg8.jpglink
Mad In The Jungle (feat. Doctor)
Last played on
Never Wanna Say
Soundbwoy Ent
Never Wanna Say
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04qzk37.jpglink
Never Wanna Say
Last played on
Get Set
Low Deep
Get Set
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05f6x8n.jpglink
Get Set
Last played on
Merch O Donegal
Doctor
Merch O Donegal
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04qzk37.jpglink
Merch O Donegal
Last played on
George Street
Doctor
George Street
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04qzk37.jpglink
George Street
Last played on
Savages (feat. Doctor)
Wide Awake & Lady Bee
Savages (feat. Doctor)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04qzk37.jpglink
Savages (feat. Doctor)
Performer
Last played on
Battlefield (feat. Doctor)
Sigma
Battlefield (feat. Doctor)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0386jqm.jpglink
Battlefield (feat. Doctor)
Last played on
So Wavey (feat. KickRaux)
Doctor
So Wavey (feat. KickRaux)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04qzk37.jpglink
So Wavey (feat. KickRaux)
Last played on
Biggup (feat. Doctor)
Riddim Commission
Biggup (feat. Doctor)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02ty58x.jpglink
Biggup (feat. Doctor)
Last played on
Doctor Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist