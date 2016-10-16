The Legendary TigermanBorn September 1970
The Legendary Tigerman
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1970-09
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/43f35799-1a6b-4f40-a89f-8624bf8a0d06
The Legendary Tigerman Biography (Wikipedia)
Paulo Furtado, known by his stage name The Legendary Tigerman (born 9th September 1970), is a Portuguese musician. As the Legendary Tigerman, he started playing blues music in a one-man band style, accompanying his singing with guitar, harmonica and drums alone on stage. The band is now a 4 piece, fat drums by Sega, big horns by Cabrita and low bass by Pisco, and of course Paulo "Tigerman" Furtado on vocals and guitar. Furtado is also the lead vocalist and primary songwriter of the rock band WrayGunn and formerly played in the rockabilly group Tédio Boys.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
The Legendary Tigerman Tracks
Sort by
One More Chance
Hifiklub & The Legendary Tigerman
One More Chance
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
One More Chance
Performer
Last played on
Do Come Home
The Legendary Tigerman
Do Come Home
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Do Come Home
Last played on
The Whole World's Got The Eyes on You
The Legendary Tigerman
The Whole World's Got The Eyes on You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Legendary Tigerman Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist