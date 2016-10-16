Paulo Furtado, known by his stage name The Legendary Tigerman (born 9th September 1970), is a Portuguese musician. As the Legendary Tigerman, he started playing blues music in a one-man band style, accompanying his singing with guitar, harmonica and drums alone on stage. The band is now a 4 piece, fat drums by Sega, big horns by Cabrita and low bass by Pisco, and of course Paulo "Tigerman" Furtado on vocals and guitar. Furtado is also the lead vocalist and primary songwriter of the rock band WrayGunn and formerly played in the rockabilly group Tédio Boys.