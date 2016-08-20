Paul JacksonJazz bassist. Born 28 March 1947
Paul Jackson
1947-03-28
Paul Jackson Biography (Wikipedia)
Paul Jackson (born March 28, 1947) is an American jazz bass guitarist and composer. He played on several of Herbie Hancock's albums, including Head Hunters and Thrust.
He was born in Oakland, California and began playing bass at the age of nine. At the age of 14 he performed with the Oakland Symphony Orchestra and went on to study at the San Francisco Conservatory of Music.
