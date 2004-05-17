Tony Randall (born Aryeh (Arthur) Leonard Rosenberg; February 26, 1920 – May 17, 2004) was an American actor. He is best known for his role as Felix Unger in a television adaptation of the 1965 play The Odd Couple by Neil Simon.

In a career spanning about six decades, Randall received six Golden Globe Award nominations and six Primetime Emmy Award nominations (winning one). On the May 9, 1990 episode of The Tonight Show, he added, "This is my 95th time on this show."