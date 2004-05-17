Tony RandallBorn 26 February 1920. Died 17 May 2004
Tony Randall
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1920-02-26
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/43ed812f-bb06-499b-810d-e95b64a8e943
Tony Randall Biography (Wikipedia)
Tony Randall (born Aryeh (Arthur) Leonard Rosenberg; February 26, 1920 – May 17, 2004) was an American actor. He is best known for his role as Felix Unger in a television adaptation of the 1965 play The Odd Couple by Neil Simon.
In a career spanning about six decades, Randall received six Golden Globe Award nominations and six Primetime Emmy Award nominations (winning one). On the May 9, 1990 episode of The Tonight Show, he added, "This is my 95th time on this show."
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Tony Randall Tracks
Sort by
Tony Randall Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist