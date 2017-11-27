Josefin Öhrn + The Liberation
Josefin Öhrn + The Liberation
Rushing Through My Mind
Sister Green Eyes
Take Me Beyond
Rushing Through My Mind (Radio Edit)
Circular Motion
23
Feb
2019
Josefin Öhrn + The Liberation, White Denim, Goat Girl, Snapped Ankles, Ohmme and Advance Base
Mutations Festival, Brighton, UK
23
Apr
2019
Josefin Öhrn + The Liberation
The Bullingdon (The Bully), Oxford, UK
24
Apr
2019
Josefin Öhrn + The Liberation, Josefin Öhrn
Brudenell Social Club, Leeds, UK
25
Apr
2019
Josefin Öhrn + The Liberation, Josefin Öhrn
The Deaf Institute, Manchester, UK
26
Apr
2019
Josefin Öhrn + The Liberation, Josefin Öhrn
Islington Assembly Hall, London, UK
