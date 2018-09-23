Jingle Cats
Jingle Cats is a series of Christmas novelty recordings from producer Mike Spalla.
The songs are created by Spalla who mixes actual animal sounds to match tones of the songs. He started with a version of "Jingle Bells" that was released to radio stations a few years before the full album came out. In all, it took more than 1,000 meows, screeches and growls to assemble 20 melodies.
In 1995, Here Comes Santa Claws won a "Billie" award from Billboard for point-of-purchase category. After following up what Billboard called "excellent" Jingle Cats and Jingle Dogs albums, Spalla also produced a Jingle Babies album for which Billboard described the series as having hit a "brick wall".
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
