Jingle Cats is a series of Christmas novelty recordings from producer Mike Spalla.

The songs are created by Spalla who mixes actual animal sounds to match tones of the songs. He started with a version of "Jingle Bells" that was released to radio stations a few years before the full album came out. In all, it took more than 1,000 meows, screeches and growls to assemble 20 melodies.

In 1995, Here Comes Santa Claws won a "Billie" award from Billboard for point-of-purchase category. After following up what Billboard called "excellent" Jingle Cats and Jingle Dogs albums, Spalla also produced a Jingle Babies album for which Billboard described the series as having hit a "brick wall".