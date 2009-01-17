Christopher 'Bruce Wayne' Brendan Ward (born September 2, 1975), better known by his stage name MC Chris (stylized as mc chris), is an American nerdcore rapper, voice actor, improvisational comedian and writer. Associated with the genre of nerdcore hip hop, his trademarks include the high pitch of his voice and the combination of his "geek" heritage with the "gangster" image associated with most hip hop artists. He has released ten albums, five EPs, one re-release and a tenth anniversary edition of his recordings with The Lee Majors.