mc chrisBorn 2 September 1975
mc chris
1975-09-02
mc chris Biography (Wikipedia)
Christopher 'Bruce Wayne' Brendan Ward (born September 2, 1975), better known by his stage name MC Chris (stylized as mc chris), is an American nerdcore rapper, voice actor, improvisational comedian and writer. Associated with the genre of nerdcore hip hop, his trademarks include the high pitch of his voice and the combination of his "geek" heritage with the "gangster" image associated with most hip hop artists. He has released ten albums, five EPs, one re-release and a tenth anniversary edition of his recordings with The Lee Majors.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
