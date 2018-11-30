Elizabeth Eden Harris (born May 31, 1997), known professionally as Cupcakke (often stylized as cupcakKe), is an American rapper, singer and songwriter from Chicago, Illinois. Harris began her career as a rapper by releasing material online in late 2012. In 2015, two of her songs, "Deepthroat" and "Vagina", went viral on video sharing websites such as YouTube and WorldStarHipHop. The songs were later included on her debut mixtape, Cum Cake (2016), which was placed at #23 in Rolling Stone' "Best Rap Albums of 2016" list.

Her second mixtape, S.T.D (Shelters to Deltas), was released in 2016 and was included in Rolling Stone's June 2016 list of the "Best Rap Albums of 2016 So Far". She has also received attention from music publications Complex and The Fader.

Following the release of her mixtapes, Harris debuted her album Audacious in 2016. Her second studio album Queen Elizabitch was released in 2017. In 2018, it was followed by her third studio album Ephorize. Later in the year of 2018, Cupcakke released Eden on November 9, 2018.