Kevin Dempsey is a Coventry-born guitarist, songwriter, producer and arranger whose playing has been described as "innovative".

He started off playing drums before moving quickly to guitar.

A co-founder of progressive folk act Dando Shaft, when the band broke up in 1972, he spent time in India before heading to the US, where he joined Blue Aquarius, a jazz/ funk outfit signed to the Stax record label. He also played Latin music with Los Bohemios, and did session work with Alice Coltrane.

Returning to the UK, he's gone on to perform with a variety of acts including, notably, Swarb's Lazarus and Whippersnapper (band) with Dave Swarbrick, and Uiscedwr (2005-2007).

He has also worked with Denim (band), accordion player Karen Tweed, Cincinnati-based Rosie Carson and Peter Knight (folk musician).

Kevin has released one solo album, 1987's The Cry Of Love.

In 1999, he teamed with fiddle player Joe Broughton (The Urban Folk Quartet, The Albion Band) as Dempsey Broughton. The duo have released several albums, beginning with Every Other World (1999), and tour intermittently. Their most recent release is Off By Heart (2017).