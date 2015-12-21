LovageFormed 2000. Disbanded 2002
Lovage
2000
Lovage Biography (Wikipedia)
Lovage is a collaborative project headed by Dan the Automator, under his pseudonym "Nathaniel Merriweather" (a persona he created for the project Handsome Boy Modeling School). Their only album is titled Music to Make Love to Your Old Lady By, which was created in team with Mike Patton and Jennifer Charles, who both provide vocals. Kid Koala plays turntables and samples and toured with the band for their 13-city U.S. tour.
Lovage Tracks
To Catch A Thief
Lovage
To Catch A Thief
To Catch A Thief
Last played on
Stroker Ace
Lovage
Stroker Ace
Stroker Ace
Last played on
