Lovage is a collaborative project headed by Dan the Automator, under his pseudonym "Nathaniel Merriweather" (a persona he created for the project Handsome Boy Modeling School). Their only album is titled Music to Make Love to Your Old Lady By, which was created in team with Mike Patton and Jennifer Charles, who both provide vocals. Kid Koala plays turntables and samples and toured with the band for their 13-city U.S. tour.