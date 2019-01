Hương Thanh is a Vietnamese singer of various genres, including Cai Luong and jazz fusion. In 2007, France Musique honored her with the Musique du monde award. Her early discography includes Chuyện ba người (1995), Moon and Wind (ACT Music, 1999), and Tales from Vietnam, de Nguyên Lê (ACT Music, 1996).

This entry is from Wikipedia , the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License . If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia