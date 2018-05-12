Paige
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/43e11c30-2851-43ee-b569-b9976118c0e0
Paige Biography (Wikipedia)
Paige were a Pop punk/rock band formed in 2006 in Hertfordshire, England, by then guitarist and vocalist Lewis White and drummer Alex Tillbrook. They have performed across Europe and Japan under UK label Small Town Records and Japan based label Kick Rock Music. Their latest EP was released on 24 January 2011 entitled, 'Young Summer', the video for the title track was filmed across two days in Sweden has been featured on the television station Kerrang. They have supported a number of bands including Kids In Glass Houses, You Me At Six and Bring Me The Horizon and are currentl working on their first full-length album.
Paige Tracks
Velvet Rose
Paige
Velvet Rose
Wild Out (feat. Paige & Waka Flocka Flame)
Borgore
Wild Out (feat. Paige & Waka Flocka Flame)
