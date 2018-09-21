The Infamous Stringdusters are a progressive acoustic/bluegrass band. The band emerged in 2007 with the album Fork in the Road on Sugar Hill Records. The band consists of Andy Hall (Dobro), Andy Falco (guitar), Chris Pandolfi (banjo), Jeremy Garrett (fiddle), and Travis Book (double bass). The band has become known for a complex, distinctive, and groove-friendly sound along with a bluegrass theme.

The Infamous Stringdusters won three awards at the International Bluegrass Music Association Awards Ceremony in October 2007: Emerging Artist of the Year, Album of the Year for Fork in the Road (in a tie with J.D. Crowe & the New South's album Lefty's Old Guitar), and Song of the Year for the album's title cut. The band was also nominated for 2011 Entertainer of the Year by the International Bluegrass Music Association.

In 2011, "Magic No. 9" (from Things That Fly) was nominated for the Grammy Award for Best Country Instrumental Performance. In 2018, they won the Grammy Award for Best Bluegrass Album.