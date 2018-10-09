Ms. JadeUS female rapper Chevon Young. Born 3 August 1979
Ms. Jade
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1979-08-03
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/43de6887-21d9-4849-b9da-b592d1db9237
Ms. Jade Biography (Wikipedia)
Chevon Young, better known by the stage name Ms. Jade is an American rapper from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
In 2002 she released her only album to date, Girl Interrupted, which featured the singles "Big Head", "Feel The Girl" and "Ching Ching".
In 2008, she released new music on her Myspace page, including "Cha Cha 2008" and "A Millie Freestyle". In 2009 she was featured in an interview with newfreemixtape.com, discussing her comeback.
She also was featured on Beyoncé's official remix to her hit single, "Diva", with Ciara.
In 2010 she released a video for her single "Blowin' Up" featuring Freeway. It is to be the first single from her new mixtape, "Str8 No Chaser".
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Ms. Jade Tracks
Sort by
Ching Ching (feat. Nelly Furtado & Timbaland)
Ms. Jade
Ching Ching (feat. Nelly Furtado & Timbaland)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br5vd.jpglink
Ching Ching (feat. Nelly Furtado & Timbaland)
Last played on
Funky Fresh Dressed (feat. Ms. Jade)
Missy Elliott
Funky Fresh Dressed (feat. Ms. Jade)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjc9.jpglink
Funky Fresh Dressed (feat. Ms. Jade)
Last played on
Are We Cuttin' (feat. Ms. Jade)
Pastor Troy
Are We Cuttin' (feat. Ms. Jade)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Are We Cuttin' (feat. Ms. Jade)
Last played on
Get Your Big Head On The Floor
Ms. Jade
Get Your Big Head On The Floor
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Get Your Big Head On The Floor
Last played on
Get Your Big Head On The Floor (feat Missy Elliott & Timbaland)
Ms. Jade
Get Your Big Head On The Floor (feat Missy Elliott & Timbaland)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ms. Jade Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist