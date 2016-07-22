EquilibriumGerman viking metal band. Formed 2001
Equilibrium
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
2001
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/43dc147b-a289-4e64-b115-6b86f9e47de9
Equilibrium Biography (Wikipedia)
Equilibrium is a German folk metal band. The band's music combines elements of folk music, black metal and symphonic metal with various other influences. Their riffs reflect traditional Germanic melodies. Their lyrical themes focus on Germanic tales and Germanic mythology. All of their song lyrics are in German, except for the songs "The Unknown Episode", "Born to Be Epic", "Rise Again" and "Prey".
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Equilibrium Tracks
Sort by
Born To Be Epic
Equilibrium
Born To Be Epic
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Born To Be Epic
Last played on
Equilibrium Links
Back to artist