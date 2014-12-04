Born in Rinteln, Germany, in 1977, Ben Foskett began his musical education at the Junior Department of the Royal College of Music in London, where he went on to study at undergraduate level with Edwin Roxburgh. It was there that he wrote a remarkable set of orchestral songs, Three Gascoyne Settings (now withdrawn). These owed something to the example of Simon Bainbridge’s Grawemeyer Award-winning song-cycle Ad ora incerta but the multi-divided strings of Foskett’s closing pages offered a glimpse of the future that he is now exploring so fruitfully – music governed by mechanism yet purely poetic in its impact.

Foskett went on to study with Simon Bainbridge at the Royal Academy of Music and, since graduating in 2003, has earned his living entirely as a musician – composing, copying and working as an orchestrator for composers including Joby Talbot and Christian Henson.

Foskett’s music has always been characterised by a strong narrative sense and this has been seen, as well as heard, to particular effect in a series of collaborations with the dance company Thresh, where music and movement have often evolved in tandem.

His other dance productions have been performed in London and New York. In contrast with these experimental projects Foskett has also composed a more traditional, full-length score, The Scarlet Pimpernel (2006), for the London Children’s Ballet, in which he fully explored his relationship with the diatonic materials that have considerably widened his harmonic vocabulary from the modernist derived language he first developed as a student. This broader idiom has its origins in the startlingly modal Trying to see more for soprano saxophone and piano from 2004. Writing for dance has in turn fed a rhythmic suppleness into pieces such as the convulsively brilliant clarinet solo Hornet (premiered in the Park Lane Group Series, 2002) and its ensemble ‘double’, Hornet II.

The idea of the single line, enfolded in cognate harmony, and the gradual accretion of texture and detail, underpins the drama of Foskett’s 2004 Violin Concerto, written for Clio Gould and the London Sinfonietta, conducted by Oliver Knussen. Combining both Foskett’s instrumental and dramatic approaches, it is a work of sensuous and compelling seriousness.

Other pieces, like Some Variations (2007) for the Manchester-based Psappha and a series of works for the Berlin-based saxophone quartet clair–obscur, embody Foskett’s continuing exploration of mechanism and lyricism.

Profile © Christopher Austin, 2009