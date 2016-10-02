Louis StewartIrish jazz guitarist. Born 5 January 1944. Died 20 August 2016
Louis Stewart
1944-01-05
Louis Stewart Biography (Wikipedia)
Louis Stewart (5 January 1944 – 20 August 2016) was an Irish jazz guitarist.
Louis Stewart Tracks
My Shining Hour
Louis Stewart
My Shining Hour
My Shining Hour
Last played on
Detour Ahead
Louis Stewart
Detour Ahead
Detour Ahead
Last played on
Lament
J.J. Johnson
Lament
Lament
Last played on
Days of wine and roses
Louis Stewart
Days of wine and roses
Days of wine and roses
Last played on
It Could Happen to You
Louis Stewart
It Could Happen to You
It Could Happen to You
Last played on
