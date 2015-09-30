The Immortal Lee County KillersFormed 1999. Disbanded 2007
The Immortal Lee County Killers (ILCK) were an American rock band from Auburn, Lee County, Alabama. Playing in the punk blues style, as well as garage punk, the band consisted of Chetley "Cheetah" Weise on vocals/guitar, plus assorted musicians over its roughly three incarnations.
Weise had formerly fronted The Quadrajets. ILCK formed in late 1999 and dissolved in 2007, just as it was gaining underground popularity. These incarnations were known sequentially as ILCK I, ILCK II, and ILCK3, and recorded three full-length albums and several singles.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Cool Driver (Radio 1 Session, 9 Oct 2003)
Cool Driver (Radio 1 Session, 9 Oct 2003)
Cool Driver (Radio 1 Session, 9 Oct 2003)
Boom Boom (Radio 1 Session, 9 Oct 2003)
Boom Boom (Radio 1 Session, 9 Oct 2003)
Boom Boom (Radio 1 Session, 9 Oct 2003)
