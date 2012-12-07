BriannaBorn 11 January 1992
Brianna
1992-01-11
Brianna Biography (Wikipedia)
Brianna Perry (born January 11, 1992), also known as Lil' Brianna, is an American rapper and actress from Miami-Dade County, Florida. She was the youngest act signed to Missy Elliott's label The Goldmind Inc. as well as the youngest to be affiliated with Slip-N-Slide Records, home to rappers Trina and Rick Ross. Perry made her debut on Trina's album Diamond Princess on the track "Kandi". Since then, she has released several mixtapes and starred as a regular cast-member on the reality-television series Sisterhood of Hip Hop. In 2016, Brianna left major label Atlantic Records due to low promotion and moved forward with her indie label Poe Boy Entertainment.
Brianna Tracks
Hey H** (feat. Trina & Future)
Brianna
Hey H** (feat. Trina & Future)
Hey H** (feat. Trina & Future)
Last played on
Marilyn Monroe
Brianna
Marilyn Monroe
Marilyn Monroe
Last played on
