Étienne MéhulBorn 22 June 1763. Died 18 October 1817
Étienne Méhul
1763-06-22
Étienne Méhul Biography (Wikipedia)
Étienne Nicolas Méhul (22 June 1763 – 18 October 1817) was a French composer, "the most important opera composer in France during the Revolution". He was also the first composer to be called a "Romantic".
Symphony No.1 in G minor
Le Chant du départ, Paris, 1794
Symphony No 1 in G minor (4th mvt)
Orchestra
Uthal (Hymn to Sleep)
Piano Sonata in D major Op.1 No.10
Uthal - Opera In 1 Act (Overture)
Symphony No.1 in G minor
Symphony No 3 in C major (3rd mvt)
Le chant du départ
Joseph - opera in 3 acts
Le Jeune Henri - opera in 2 acts (feat. Raymond Leppard & Philharmonia Orchestra)
La Chasse du jeune Henri
Le Chant du Départ
Overture La Chasse du Jeune Henri
Le chant du départ
L'Irato ou l'Emporté: Ah, les maudites gens…… O ciel, que faire
