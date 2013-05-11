Ino Hidefumi
Ino Hidefumi
Ino Hidefumi Biography (Wikipedia)
Ino Hidefumi (猪野 秀史 Ino Hidefumi, born July 26, 1970) is a Japanese jazz, and electronic musician. He releases his music solely on Innocent Record, a label he created with the concept of "One label, one artist.”
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Ino Hidefumi Tracks
Green Tea
Ino Hidefumi
Green Tea
Green Tea
Last played on
