Art van DammeBorn 9 April 1920. Died 15 February 2010
Art van Damme
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1920-04-09
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/43ceb637-2c4c-4425-8e64-93fc50060d39
Art van Damme Biography (Wikipedia)
Art Van Damme (April 9, 1920 – February 15, 2010) was an American jazz accordionist.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Art van Damme Tracks
Sort by
On The Alamo
Art van Damme
On The Alamo
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
On The Alamo
Last played on
The Song Is You
Art van Damme
The Song Is You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Song Is You
Last played on
A Sunday Kind Of Love
Art van Damme
A Sunday Kind Of Love
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
A Sunday Kind Of Love
Last played on
Wave
Art van Damme
Wave
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Wave
Last played on
I want to be happy
Art van Damme
I want to be happy
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I want to be happy
Last played on
Gone With The Wing
Art van Damme
Gone With The Wing
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Gone With The Wing
Last played on
Don't Be That Way
Art van Damme
Don't Be That Way
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Don't Be That Way
Last played on
Art van Damme Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist