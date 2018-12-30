The Merseybeats (also related vocal duo The Merseys) are a band that emerged from the Liverpool Merseybeat scene in the early 1960s, performing at The Cavern Club along with the Beatles, Gerry and the Pacemakers and other similar artists.

The current line-up is: Tony Crane MBE (founding member) lead vocals and lead guitar, Billy Kinsley (founding member) lead vocals and rhythm guitar, Bob Packham (joined 1974) backing vocals and bass guitar (born Robert Packham, 17 July 1944, Anfield, Liverpool) (ex The Galvinsers), and Lou Rosenthal (joined 2000) drums.