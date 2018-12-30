The Merseybeats
1962
The Merseybeats Biography (Wikipedia)
The Merseybeats (also related vocal duo The Merseys) are a band that emerged from the Liverpool Merseybeat scene in the early 1960s, performing at The Cavern Club along with the Beatles, Gerry and the Pacemakers and other similar artists.
The current line-up is: Tony Crane MBE (founding member) lead vocals and lead guitar, Billy Kinsley (founding member) lead vocals and rhythm guitar, Bob Packham (joined 1974) backing vocals and bass guitar (born Robert Packham, 17 July 1944, Anfield, Liverpool) (ex The Galvinsers), and Lou Rosenthal (joined 2000) drums.
The Merseybeats Performances & Interviews
The Merseybeats Tracks
It's Love That Really Counts
The Merseybeats
It's Love That Really Counts
I Think Of You
The Merseybeats
I Think Of You
I Think Of You
I Love You Yes I Do
The Merseybeats
I Love You Yes I Do
I Love You Yes I Do
Poor Boy From Liverpool
The Merseybeats
Poor Boy From Liverpool
Poor Boy From Liverpool
Don't Turn Around
The Merseybeats
Don't Turn Around
Don't Turn Around
I Stand Accused
The Merseybeats
I Stand Accused
I Stand Accused
Wishin' and Hopin'
The Merseybeats
Wishin' and Hopin'
Wishin' and Hopin'
Really Mystified
The Merseybeats
Really Mystified
Really Mystified
One Day Will Come
The Merseybeats
One Day Will Come
One Day Will Come
Milkman
The Merseybeats
Milkman
Milkman
Sorrow
The Merseybeats
Sorrow
Sorrow
Past BBC Events
12 Hours to Please Me
Abbey Road Studios
2013-02-11T19:57:47
11
Feb
2013
12 Hours to Please Me
Abbey Road Studios
