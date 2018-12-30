Federico Maria Sardelli (born 1963) is an Italian conductor, historicist, composer, musicologist, flautist, comics artist and satirist. He founded the medieval ensemble Modo Antiquo in 1984. In 1987 he founded the baroque orchestra Modo Antiquo. The orchestra made its debut with the first performance in modern times of Jean-Baptiste Lully's Ballet des Saisons.

He is the main conductor of the Accademia Barocca di S. Cecilia (Rome) and guest conductor of the Orchestra Filarmonica di Torino, Maggio Musicale Fiorentino, Orquestra de la Comunitat Valenciana, Gewandhaus Leipzig, Staatskapelle Halle, Kammerakademie Potsdam, Moscow State Chamber Orchestra, etc.

He has recorded more than forty Albums as soloist and conductor, published by the labels Naïve, Deutsche Grammophon, Sony, Brilliant, Tactus. A notable protagonist in the Vivaldi renaissance, he performed, recorded and edited a large number of Vivaldi compositions, often in world premiere (Arsilda, regina di Ponto, Orlando Furioso, Tito Manlio, Motezuma, L'Atenaide, etc.). He has been nominated twice for the Grammy Award (1997 and 2000) and on November 28, 2009 the Government of Tuscany awarded Sardelli with the Gonfalone d'Argento, the highest medal of honour of the Regione Toscana.