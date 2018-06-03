The Devil Wears PradaFormed 2005
The Devil Wears Prada
2005
The Devil Wears Prada Biography (Wikipedia)
The Devil Wears Prada is an American Christian metalcore band from Dayton, Ohio, formed in 2005. It consists of members Mike Hranica (vocals, additional guitar), Jeremy DePoyster (rhythm guitar, vocals), Kyle Sipress (lead guitar, backing vocals), and Andy Trick (bass). The band had maintained its original lineup until keyboardist James Baney left the band. To date, the group has released six full-length albums: Dear Love: A Beautiful Discord (2006), Plagues (2007), With Roots Above and Branches Below (2009), Dead Throne (2011), 8:18 (2013) and Transit Blues (2016) as well as two EPs, one DVD, sixteen singles, and thirteen music videos.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
The Devil Wears Prada Tracks
Sour Breath
The Devil Wears Prada
Sour Breath
Sour Breath
Last played on
To The Key Of Evergreen
The Devil Wears Prada
To The Key Of Evergreen
Alien
The Devil Wears Prada
Alien
Alien
Last played on
First Sight
The Devil Wears Prada
First Sight
First Sight
Last played on
Martyrs
The Devil Wears Prada
Martyrs
Martyrs
Last played on
Born To Lose
The Devil Wears Prada
Born To Lose
Born To Lose
Last played on
The Devil Wears Prada Links
