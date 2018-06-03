The Devil Wears Prada is an American Christian metalcore band from Dayton, Ohio, formed in 2005. It consists of members Mike Hranica (vocals, additional guitar), Jeremy DePoyster (rhythm guitar, vocals), Kyle Sipress (lead guitar, backing vocals), and Andy Trick (bass). The band had maintained its original lineup until keyboardist James Baney left the band. To date, the group has released six full-length albums: Dear Love: A Beautiful Discord (2006), Plagues (2007), With Roots Above and Branches Below (2009), Dead Throne (2011), 8:18 (2013) and Transit Blues (2016) as well as two EPs, one DVD, sixteen singles, and thirteen music videos.