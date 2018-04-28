Mickey BakerBorn 15 October 1925. Died 27 November 2012
Mickey Baker
1925-10-15
Mickey Baker Biography (Wikipedia)
MacHouston Baker (October 15, 1925 – November 27, 2012), known as Mickey Baker and Mickey "Guitar" Baker, was an American guitarist. He is widely held to be a critical force in the bridging of rhythm and blues and rock and roll, along with Bo Diddley, Ike Turner, and Chuck Berry.
Mickey Baker Tracks
Rock with a sock
Mickey Baker
Rock with a sock
Rock with a sock
Last played on
Steamroller
Mickey Baker
Steamroller
Steamroller
Last played on
Love Me Baby
Mickey Baker
Love Me Baby
Love Me Baby
Last played on
