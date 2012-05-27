Fred SchneiderBorn 1 July 1951
1951-07-01
Frederick William Schneider III (born July 1, 1951) is an American singer, songwriter, arranger, and musician, best known as the frontman of the rock band The B-52's, of which he is a founding member.
Schneider is well known for his sprechgesang, which he developed from reciting poetry over guitars.
