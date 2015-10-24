Carolynne PooleBorn 5 August 1980
Carolynne Poole
1980-08-05
Carolynne Poole Biography (Wikipedia)
Carolynne Poole (née Good; born 5 August 1980 in Leeds, England) is an English singer-songwriter, actress and former model. She is a founding member of the Carolynne Good Band, based in Leeds and London. She is best known for finishing in third place on the second series of the BBC singing competition Fame Academy in 2003. In 2011, Poole was a contestant on The X Factor and made it to the judges' houses' stage of the competition. She returned to the show the following series in 2012 and made it to the live shows, but was eliminated after the first live show following a sing-off against Rylan Clark.
Standing on Top of the World
Carolynne Poole
Stop! In The Name Of Love [Live]
Carolynne Poole
Standing On The Top Of The World [Live]
Carolynne Poole
I Love You But Shut Up
Carolynne Poole
Cupid Must've Been High
Carolynne Poole
