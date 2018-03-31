Christoph FörsterComposer. Born 30 November 1693. Died 6 December 1745
Christoph Förster
1693-11-30
Christoph Förster Biography (Wikipedia)
Christoph Förster (30 November 1693 – 6 December 1745) was a German composer of the baroque period.
Christoph Förster Tracks
Horn Concerto no.1 in E flat (3rd mvt)
