เบิร์ด ธงไชยBorn 8 December 1958
เบิร์ด ธงไชย
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1958-12-08
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/43ae7598-77af-4586-aa12-92e91b96609d
Biography (Wikipedia)
Thongchai "Bird" McIntyre (Thai: ธงไชย แมคอินไตย์, ) (born Albert Thongchai McIntyre, December 8, 1958) is a Thai pop singer who released his debut album in 1986. He is also sometimes known as Bird Thongchai, Phi Bird ("elder brother Bird") or simply Bird. He finished high diploma management major from Thonburi Commercial.
Considered to be Thailand's No.1 superstar, he is one of the most successful singers in Thailand's history, having sold more than 25 million albums. He is best known for his string (Thai pop) and luk thung music. He has also acted in numerous films, on television, musicals, and in commercials.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Tracks
Sort by
Artist Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist