Thongchai "Bird" McIntyre (Thai: ธงไชย แมคอินไตย์, ) (born Albert Thongchai McIntyre, December 8, 1958) is a Thai pop singer who released his debut album in 1986. He is also sometimes known as Bird Thongchai, Phi Bird ("elder brother Bird") or simply Bird. He finished high diploma management major from Thonburi Commercial.

Considered to be Thailand's No.1 superstar, he is one of the most successful singers in Thailand's history, having sold more than 25 million albums. He is best known for his string (Thai pop) and luk thung music. He has also acted in numerous films, on television, musicals, and in commercials.