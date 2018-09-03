Aloys KontarskyBorn 14 May 1931. Died 22 August 2017
Aloys Kontarsky
1931-05-14
Aloys Kontarsky Tracks
Three Dances from A Soldier's Tale
Igor Stravinsky
Waltz
Igor Stravinsky
Carnival of the Animals: The Aquarium
Camille Saint‐Saëns
AC_Wk1_Fri_050118_Stockahusen_Kurzwellen mit Beethoven
Karlheinz Stockhausen
Klavierstucke III
Karlheinz Stockhausen
Kurzwellen mit Beethoven (Stockhoven-Beethausen Opus 1970)
Karlheinz Stockhausen
Hymnen - Region 4
Karlheinz Stockhausen
Hungarian Dance No 1 for piano duet
Johannes Brahms
Sonata for two pianos
Igor Stravinsky
Sonatina for violin and piano (12 note)
Karlheinz Stockhausen
Aquarium; The Swan (Carnival of the Animals)
Camille (1835 - 1921) Saint-Saens, Aloys Kontarsky, Alfons Kontarsky, Vienna Philharmonic & Karl Böhm
Past BBC Events
Proms 1973: Prom 43
Round House, The
1973-09-03T19:51:49
3
Sep
1973
Proms 1973: Prom 43
Round House, The
Proms 1971: Prom 32
Royal Albert Hall
1971-08-26T19:51:49
26
Aug
1971
Proms 1971: Prom 32
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1968: Prom 42
Royal Albert Hall
1968-09-03T19:51:49
3
Sep
1968
Proms 1968: Prom 42
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1964: Prom 24
Royal Albert Hall
1964-08-21T19:51:49
21
Aug
1964
Proms 1964: Prom 24
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1962: Prom 30
Royal Albert Hall
1962-08-24T19:51:49
24
Aug
1962
Proms 1962: Prom 30
Royal Albert Hall
