Langston HughesBorn 1 February 1902. Died 22 May 1967
Langston Hughes
1902-02-01
Langston Hughes Biography (Wikipedia)
James Mercer Langston Hughes (February 1, 1902 – May 22, 1967) was an American poet, social activist, novelist, playwright, and columnist from Joplin, Missouri. He moved to New York City as a young man, where he made his career.
He was one of the earliest innovators of the then-new literary art form called jazz poetry. Hughes is best known as a leader of the Harlem Renaissance in New York City. He famously wrote about the period that "the negro was in vogue", which was later paraphrased as "when Harlem was in vogue".
Langston Hughes Tracks
Blues Montage (edit)
Langston Hughes
Blues Montage (edit)
Last played on
Last played on
Weary Blues
Langston Hughes
Weary Blues
Last played on
Last played on
My Dream
Florence Price
My Dream
My Dream
Last played on
Explanation Of The Times
Langston Hughes
Explanation Of The Times
Last played on
Last played on
Blues Montage
Langston Hughes
Blues Montage
Last played on
Last played on
Blues Montage (feat. Leonard Feather)
Langston Hughes
Blues Montage (feat. Leonard Feather)
Last played on
Last played on
