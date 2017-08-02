Adam de la HalleBorn 1237. Died 1288
Adam de la Halle
1237
Adam de la Halle Biography (Wikipedia)
Adam de la Halle, also known as Adam le Bossu (Adam the Hunchback) (1245–50 – 1285–88?, or after 1306) was a French-born trouvère, poet and musician. Adam's literary and musical works include chansons and jeux-partis (poetic debates) in the style of the trouvères; polyphonic rondel and motets in the style of early liturgical polyphony; and a musical play, "Jeu de Robin et Marion" (c. 1282–83), which is considered the earliest surviving secular French play with music. He was a member of the Confrérie des jongleurs et bourgeois d'Arras.
Le Jeu de Robin et de Marion
Adam de la Halle
Le Jeu de Robin et de Marion
Le Jeu de Robin et de Marion
Le jeu de Robin et Marion
Andrea von Ramm
Le jeu de Robin et Marion
Le jeu de Robin et Marion
Extracts from 'Jeu de Robin et de Marion'
Adam de la Halle
Extracts from 'Jeu de Robin et de Marion'
