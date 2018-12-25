Toronto Children’s ChorusFormed 1978
1978
The Toronto Children's Chorus is a children's choir based in Toronto. It was founded in 1978 by Jean Ashworth Bartle. The group has over 300 members aged 6 to 17.
Mykola Leontovych
Mel Tormé
Adolphe Adam
Peter Cornelius, Ruth Watson Henderson, Ben Heppner, Toronto Children’s Chorus, Toronto Symphony Orchestra & Jean Ashworth Bartle
Pietro Yon
Max Reger
Proms 2002: Prom 30
Royal Albert Hall
2002-08-11T20:14:42
11
Aug
2002
