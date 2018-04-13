Hoosier Hot ShotsFormed 1929. Disbanded 1975
Hoosier Hot Shots
1929
Hoosier Hot Shots Biography (Wikipedia)
The Hoosier Hot Shots were an American quartet of musicians who entertained on stage, screen, radio, and records from the mid-1930s into the 1970s. The group formed in Indiana where they performed on local radio before moving to Chicago and a nationwide broadcasting and recording career. The group later moved to Hollywood to star in western movies.
Hoosier Hot Shots Tracks
Meet Me At the Ice House Lizzie
Hoosier Hot Shots
Meet Me At the Ice House Lizzie
The Girlfriend Of The Whirling Dervish
Hoosier Hot Shots
The Girlfriend Of The Whirling Dervish
The Girlfriend Of The Whirling Dervish
You're Driving Me Crazy
Hoosier Hot Shots
You're Driving Me Crazy
You're Driving Me Crazy
I Like Bananas
Hoosier Hot Shots
I Like Bananas
I Like Bananas
I Like Bananas Because They Have No Bones
Hoosier Hot Shots
I Like Bananas Because They Have No Bones
I Like Bananas Because They Have No Bones
Dummy Song
Hoosier Hot Shots
Dummy Song
Dummy Song
