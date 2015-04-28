Michael DiPasquaBorn 4 May 1953. Died 29 August 2016
Michael DiPasqua
1953-05-04
Michael DiPasqua Biography
Michael Di Pasqua (May 4, 1953 – August 29, 2016) was an American cool jazz drummer and percussionist born in Orlando, Florida, probably better known for his work with Zoot Sims, Al Cohn and Gerry Mulligan, among others.
Michael DiPasqua Tracks
One Day In March I Go Down To The Sea And Listen
Jan Garbarek
One Day In March I Go Down To The Sea And Listen
One Day In March I Go Down To The Sea And Listen
