ZomboSouth African singer, songwriter & music producer Tebogo Ndlovu. Born 3 May 1979. Died 17 February 2008
Zombo (3 May 1979 – 17 February 2008), born Tebogo Ndlovu, was a South African singer, songwriter and music producer, best known as a member of kwaito group Abashante.
